https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/a-sign-of-things-to-come-gun-control-bill-fails-to-pass-in-california/

As we mentioned yesterday, firearm sales — in particular handguns — in California and nationally shattered all records over the past year. Furthermore, a huge portion of these purchases were made by first-time gun buyers, the majority of whom were female and/or minorities.

Shocked as so many blue state residents were to find that, despite what the politicians have been telling them, one cannot simply buy a gun online or walk into a gun store and walk out with a gun that same day. Quarantine, riots, uncertainty, reduced policing, and general unrest pushed many to take their household safety into their own hands. And rightfully so.

All of which led to the aforementioned shock. We saw reports flooding in from liberal states and cities around the country, all playing the same general tune: “what do you mean it’ll take me 45 days to complete the registration and certification process?!? I need a gun now! I thought this was my Second Amendment right?”

Perhaps this is why Hell has frozen over and a gun control bill actually failed to pass the California Assembly. Only days after the San Jose rail yard shooting, mind you.

From the AP:

The California Assembly on Thursday failed to pass a bill that would have raised taxes on handguns and ammunition.

The bill by Assemblyman Marc Levine, a Democrat from San Rafael, would have imposed a 10% tax on the sales price of handguns and an 11% tax on the sales price of rifles, precursor parts and ammunition.

The tax would have applied to retailers, not consumers. But a legislative analysis of the bill said retailers could have passed that cost along to buyers.

Really? They had to do an “analysis” to determine that retailers “could have” passed along the tax to buyers? What color is the sky in your world, there, CA Assembly?

Despite requiring only 54 votes to pass and Democrats controlling 59 votes, the bill still failed.

Here’s hoping that last year was a major wakeup call for all of these first-time gun buyers and, perhaps, attempted gun buyers who were thwarted by the labyrinthian and expensive hurdles to gun ownership in many areas. Here’s hoping that this is a sign of things to come.



Post Views:

242

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

