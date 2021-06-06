https://100percentfedup.com/video-amazon-delivery-beats-the-hell-out-of-67-yr-old-woman-on-her-front-porch-over-her-white-privilege/

A female Amazon driver has been arrested after brutally beating a customer, a 67-year-old woman who was standing on the front porch of her apartment complex during a recent delivery in San Fransisco, CA.

A surveillance video on the victim’s front porch captured the vicious beating:

The Amazon driver Itzel Ramirez is seen standing by packages on the front porch of the apartment complex. The two women appear to have words with each other when the Amazon customer begins to walk back to the front door of the apartment. The Amazon worker suddenly approaches her from behind and repeatedly punches the elderly woman in the head and face.

According to the Gateway Pundit, the Amazon driver became enraged over her customer’s white privilege and decided to make her pay with multiple blows to her head.

Trending: Veteran Has Perfect Response After Surveillance Camera Catches Horrible Woman(?) Trying To Light Flag Hanging From His Front Porch On Fire Before Memorial Day [VIDEO] The owner of the apartment complex told KTVU it all began when the victim received an alert that her package had been delivered. But when she went to the lobby, it wasn’t there. She saw the Amazon, asked where it was, and the driver said she’d get it soon. The victim waited for 15 minutes in the lobby, came back outside and asked where her package was. “I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,’ turned around and walked away,” said apartment complex owner Doug Smith. Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defense. Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, both felonies. Her bail was set at $100,000.

“Vice President” Harris has not yet tweeted about starting a GoFundMe account for Ramirez to help pay her bail.

“This (incident) does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” Amazon said in a statement. “We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

