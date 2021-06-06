http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HgCUCz8aTFw/Hacking-group-Anonymous-issues-warning-Elon-Musk-claiming-power-influence-Bitcoin-prices.html

International hacking collective Anonymous say they plan to target Elon Musk for sending the price of cryptocurrencies plunging with his tweets.

In the video, the group claims that the Tesla CEO wields too much power over the cryptocurrency markets and they are tired with the way he appears to be so cavalier in his attitude towards them.

On Thursday, Musk issued a cryptic tweet that many in the world of digital assets interpreted as the billionaire’s breakup with Bitcoin. The tweet included the Bitcoin logo and a broken-heart emoji.

The ‘hacktivist’ group Anonymous have recorded a message aimed at Elon Musk

It sent Bitcoin plunging 7% during trading on Friday.

Anonymous was forthright in its frustration with Musk.

‘Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. This is something that you will never understand because you were born into the stolen wealth of a South African apartheid emerald mine and have no clue what struggle is like for most of the working people in the world.

‘Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person.

‘As hardworking people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums, you continue to mock them with memes from one of your million dollar mansions.’

Musk’s tweets on cryptocurrency initially endeared him to the Bitcoin community, but Anonymous is accusing him of having a ‘cavalier’ approach to the crypto and its investors

Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of Bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars, owing to concerns about its energy use.

New Bitcoins are ‘mined’ by powerful computers solving complex mathematical problems, sparking concerns over the amount of energy used by those machines.

Anonymous claims despite Musk presenting himself as someone who is concerned about the environment with Tesla’s pivot away from the digital currency, he fails to practice what he preaches within the company itself.

‘For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favorable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to life in a world with electric cars and space exploration, but recently your carefully created public image is being exposed and people are beginning to see you as nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention.’

Anonymous then makes things personal and says Musk suffers from a superiority/savior complex and say he is hurting working-class people and their prospects with him ‘constantly trolling’ the crypto markets.

Musk seemed to be trolling furious investors with tweets and a follow-up on Thursday

‘It appears that your quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority and savior complex than it is in actual concern for humanity. This has been obvious to your employees for a long time who have faced intolerable conditions under your command for years,’ Anonymous said in its message.

The group expressed their frustration with the Tesla CEO over his ‘cavalier attitude’ to crypto where tweets from Musk can send the digital currency plunging

‘It is also obvious to the young children working in your overseas lithium mines which are destroying the local environment as well. You have been open about your willingness to stage coups in order to install dictators in places where your toxic products are being mined. You have even prematurely crowned yourself ‘Emperor of Mars,’ a place where you will be sending people to die,’ the group continued.

Anonymous essentially implies that Musk isn’t everything he claims to be and issues a veiled warning.

‘You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us.’

In the past, Anonymous has managed to disrupt computer systems ran by large corporations including PayPal and the Church of Scientology.

They have also been involved with movements including Occupy Wall Street.

Bitcoin is well off its peak but remains up 28% from the start of the year