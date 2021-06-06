http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pR1WkLXFm1s/

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Friday was investigating after a man reportedly attempted to break into the cockpit on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

According to authorities, Delta Flight 386 was on its way to Nashville. Video from the flight shows flight attendants and passengers wrestling with the man, tackling him and restraining him.

READ MORE: Police Emergency Spurs Shelter-In-Place Order For Main Azusa Pacific University Campus

Once the man was restrained and the flight crew was able to get the rest of the passengers seated, the pilots made an emergency landing in Albuquerque where the passenger was taken into custody. The FBI Albuquerque said in a tweet that there was no threat to the public.

One passenger said it seemed like the man was either panicking and in the midst of a mental health crisis or was possibly on drugs.

Another passenger, Jessica Robertson, chief content officer for TOGETHXR, took to social media to share her experience. She called the situation “terrifying,” but said flight attendant Christopher Williams “acted quickly,” to get the situation under control.

“He kept banging on the flight door,” the flight attendant who subdued the man said in the video posted to social media. “That’s a no-no. The second he banged on the door, it was a wrap.”

Delta released a statement about the incident that said, in part:

“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement.”

The FBI was said to be investigating the incident. The remainder of the passengers were expected to make it to Nashville about five hours late, Delta said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has seen a disturbing increase in passengers disrupting flights this year, including a woman who punched a flight attendant on a Southwest flight in May.

MORE NEWS: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Welcome Healthy Baby Girl

The FAA is now prosecuting passengers for misconduct that interferes with the safety of crew members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

