Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri accused Israeli police officers of breaking her hand when she was arrested along with other protesters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Saturday:

“The soldiers who arrested me they know who I am, they called me by the my name Gevara Al Budairi Al Jazeera correspondent in the police car, they assaulted me broke my left hand and the refused to let me take off the flat jacket for 5 hours” Gevara Al Budairi @AJArabic pic.twitter.com/jlnFStB4Lq — Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) June 6, 2021

From the AP:

The arrests came a day after Israeli police detained a well-known Al Jazeera reporter covering a demonstration in the neighborhood. The reporter, Givara Budeiri, was held for four hours before she was released and sent to a hospital to treat a broken hand. It was not clear how her hand was broken, but her boss blamed police mistreatment.

Here’s footage of her arrest:

Here’s the footage of the actual arrest pic.twitter.com/rT8gSQaOLT — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 6, 2021

She also accused the officers of abusing her in the car after her arrest:

“They kicked me in the police car much more than they kicked me outside. they knew I was Al Jazeera reporter” Very moving interview with Givara on the circumstance of her arrest by IOF. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Pzqz0Ai9tf — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) June 6, 2021

But, as for the broken hand, she appears to have made a stunning recovery. Her cast was noticeably absent and she’s able to grip her phone in this photo of her getting released:

Al Jazeera journalist, Givara Budeiri, is seen after her release from a police station in East Jerusalem, on June 6. – Budeiri was arrested earlier by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. pic.twitter.com/VWWYfcAnMK — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) June 6, 2021

And she had no problem lifting up these two little girls with the injured hand:

So the Al Jazeera reporter whose arm was broken by Israeli police can lift two children after her release from custody? Somethings off here… pic.twitter.com/C19VUYwrUX — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 6, 2021

It’s a miracle!

And here, getting a cast on the left arm… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BsjJZTI3BW — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 6, 2021

