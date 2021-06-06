https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/before-and-after-al-jazeera-journo-who-accused-israeli-police-of-breaking-her-hand-makes-a-stunning-recovery/

Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri accused Israeli police officers of breaking her hand when she was arrested along with other protesters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Saturday:

From the AP:

The arrests came a day after Israeli police detained a well-known Al Jazeera reporter covering a demonstration in the neighborhood. The reporter, Givara Budeiri, was held for four hours before she was released and sent to a hospital to treat a broken hand. It was not clear how her hand was broken, but her boss blamed police mistreatment.

Here’s footage of her arrest:

She also accused the officers of abusing her in the car after her arrest:

But, as for the broken hand, she appears to have made a stunning recovery. Her cast was noticeably absent and she’s able to grip her phone in this photo of her getting released:

And she had no problem lifting up these two little girls with the injured hand:

It’s a miracle!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...