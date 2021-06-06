https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-neglects-to-commemorate-d-day-tweets-about-tulsa-massacre-instead

President Joe Biden neglected to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday, choosing instead to post a video of himself meeting with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

“I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal,” Biden tweeted from his presidential Twitter account.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

In May 2020, Biden faced accusations of confusing D-Day with Pearl Harbor Day. As Fox News reported at the time:

Joe Biden’s campaign […] denied that the former vice president had confused the date of the D-Day invasion of northern Europe in World War II with the date of Pearl Harbor Day during a fundraiser. During a livestreamed discussion with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Biden appeared to switch the June 6 anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944 with the Dec. 7 anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in 1941. Biden said his home state of Delaware “declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way. And it’s not just D-Day.” The Biden campaign claimed he was referring to “Delaware Day,” pointing to a state government web page that says: “Since 1933, the governors of Delaware have proclaimed December 7 as Delaware Day in honor of that day in 1787, when Delaware became the first state to ratify the Federal Constitution, thus making Delaware the first state in the New Nation.” The state website’s page about Delaware Day makes no mention of the anniversary being referred to as “D-Day.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, by contrast, did tweet about D-Day on Sunday, writing, “On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice.”

On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2021

Harris recently took flak for neglecting to mention fallen military personnel or veterans in a tweet that commemorated Memorial Day weekend with an image of herself, writing simply, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” Harris tweeted May 30 after she faced intense criticism.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also failed to mention D-Day during his D-Day proclamation, using his statement to focus instead on what his government is doing “to address sexual misconduct and gender-based violence in the military.” As The Daily Wire reported, Trudeau’s statement read in part:

On this day, we are also mindful that we must improve the culture and working conditions for our military. Our government is working hard to help achieve long-overdue culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces through measures to eliminate unacceptable conduct, toxic culture, discrimination, violence, and harassment. Since 2015, we’ve taken important steps to do this, including introducing clear policies around hateful conduct, as well as the establishment of the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre, but there’s still much work to do.

