Another case of the inmates running the asylum has taken place in Chicago, where there is apparently no fear of the police. No fear and zero respect for authority.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a viral video showing three women dancing and twerking on top of a police cruiser.

The cell phone video exploded on social media and was picked up by World Star Hip Hop.

The video shows a CPD cruiser slowly moving down the street as three women on the hood and roof twerk and dance. The crowd that has surrounded the car cheers for the women.









This isn’t the first time twerking on a cop car happened. During Spring Break in March, the South Beach, Miami street scene included some women twerking on a police car.









Just days ago, women twerked on a Seattle police car.

Outlaw twerking.

