https://www.dailywire.com/news/chrissy-teigen-drops-netflix-role-remains-silent-on-social-media

Model and Democratic activist Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of a role in the forthcoming second season of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” series, which exclusively streams on Netflix.

Her drop from the show comes weeks after it was revealed the Sports Illustrated model harassed, bullied, and encouraged troubled then-teenager Courtney Stodden to kill herself.

“Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of a role for Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ weeks after she was called out by Courtney Stodden for past cyberbullying,” Fox News reported this weekend.

Fox noted that a spokesperson for the show confirmed that “Teigen has stepped away from a guest voiceover role,” adding that the role will be recast.

Teigen’s last tweets since the scandal hit were issued in May, when the model publicly acknowledged her disturbing behavior and apologizing to Stodden. The apology, though, was not well-received by Stodden, who claimed it felt Teigen was just trying to protect her brand. Stodden also disputed Teigen’s claim that she tried to privately reach out to her; Stodden emphasized her assertions by posting a screenshot showing that Teigen has blocked her on Twitter.

Husband John Legend has yet to address the scandal or defend his wife. On Saturday, he posted a photo to Instagram of Teigen posing with their young daughter, Luna.

According to The Mirror, Teigen’s bullying of minors did not stop at Stodden; she also targeted child actress Quvenzhané Wallis when she was just nine years old. Singers Mariah Carey and Avril Lavigne, actresses Lindsay Lohan and Tamera Mowry, and MTV’s “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham were, too, allegedly targeted by Teigen with vile messages, some related to suicide.

The Daily Wire previously reported on Teigen’s alleged behavior toward Stodden:

When Courtney Stodden was just 16 years old, Teigen sent the minor numerous nasty messages online that included a “fantasy” of Stodden taking a “dirt nap.” Stodden, whose mother troublingly signed off on her then-teen daughter’s marriage to a 50-year-old actor, told The Daily Beast that Teigen even sent her death threats via direct message. “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” The DM’ed death threats have yet to be substantiated, but The Daily Beat posted screenshots of Teigen’s now-deleted nasty messages to the teen online. Here are some of the highlights: “@CourtneyStodden My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.” Retweeting Stodden, Teigen posted: “Go. to sleep. forever.” “@CourtneyStodden what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to look like an idiot. thanks.” “@CourtneyStodden do you have a family.” “@CourtneyStodden I hate you.” Retweeting Stodden, Teigen posted: “Why do you speak like a Fabio book?”

Related: ‘Sick’: Candace Owens Calls On Target To Drop Chrissy Teigen After Horrifying Messages Revealed

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

