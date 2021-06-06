https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/557074-crowds-overwhelm-texas-bakery-with-support-after-pride-month

A Texas bakery was “overwhelmed” with supporters and well-wishers last week after facing backlash for posting a cookie in honor of Pride Month in the U.S.

The bakery, Confections, located in Lufkin, Texas, posted an image of cookies shaped like hearts and iced with the rainbow colors of the pride flag on social media last week.

“Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” it wrote.

But the bakery shared on Thursday that it had “lost a significant amount of followers over the cookie” in addition to receiving a “very hateful message” canceling an order of five dozen cookies.

“My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods,” the bakery shared on Facebook.

The post quickly spread on social media, receiving more than 8.5 million reactions on Facebook and nearly 2,000 shares since last week. The bakery’s initial post has received more than 17,000 reactions.

The East Texas business said that it received an “outpouring of support” following the backlash and that it was “overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed.”

On Friday, the bakery shared that a line of customers was “wrapped around the street” after it opened, confirming that it sold out of all of the goods in its store.

The business has urged supporters who do not live nearby to donate to area animal rescues and other charities. A co-owner of the bakery, who identified herself as Dawn on Facebook, said that customers who came to the business after it sold out on Friday and Saturday were able to donate money in person.

“We … are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love,” Dawn shared on Facebook.

