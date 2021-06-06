http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Eh-A-ML7S0k/

Former ESPN commenter Keith Olbermann went apoplectic upon learning of U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez’s ruling against California’s “assault weapons” ban.

The former sports talker took to Twitter to identify Benitez as a “death-worshiping, fascist” and point out that the word “own” doesn’t appear in the 2nd Amendment.

Olbermann concluded: “We can no longer tolerate gun nuts in the judiciary.”

That’s Judge Roger Benitez, a death-worshiping fascist who has never noticed that the word “own” – or anything like it – is absent from the 2nd Amendment. We can no longer tolerate gun nuts in the judiciary https://t.co/8s0xL4VVNL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 5, 2021

Breitbart News noted that Benitez handed down his ruling in Miller v. Bonta on June 4, 2021. He found the ban unconstitutional but issued a 30-day stay on his injunction to give California Attorney General Rob Bonta a timeframe to appeal the ruling.

After 30 days, the following ruling is in effect:

Defendant Attorney General Rob Bonta, and his officers, agents, servants, employees, and attorneys, and those persons in active concert or participation with him, and those duly sworn state peace officers and federal law enforcement officers who gain knowledge of this injunction order or know of the existence of this injunction order, are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the California Penal Code §§ 30515(a)(1) through (8) (defining an “assault weapon” by prohibited features), 30800 (deeming those “assault weapons” a public nuisance), 30915 (regulating those “assault weapons” obtained by bequest or inheritance), 30925 (restricting importation of those “assault weapons” by new residents), 30945 (restricting use of those registered “assault weapons”), and 30950 (prohibiting possession of those “assault weapons” by minors) and the penalty provisions §§ 30600, 30605 and 30800 as applied to “assault weapons” defined in Code §§ 30515(a)(1) through (8).

While the word “own” does not appear in the 2nd Amendment, the words ” of the people” do. Those words, “of the people,” appear in several other amendments and clauses.

