The New York Times reports today on an unintentionally hilarious and revealing internal study a consortium of Democrat-aligned consulting groups have produced concerning the fact that aside from Joe Biden, Democrats performed very poorly in the last election. There is special worry over the “overperformance” of Trump and Republicans with hispanics and blacks, which isn’t supposed to happen according to Democratic “emerging demographic majority” dogma that says if “we label you BIPOC, you have to vote for us.”

This comes on top of the news from out of McAllen, Texas, a city that is 85 percent hispanic and which Biden and Hillary Clinton carried easily, but which yesterday elected a Republican mayor by a wide margin. Maybe ignoring the crisis at the border is starting to boomerang on Democrats?

The Times story, “Democratic Report Raises 2022 Alarms on Messaging and Voter Outreach,” includes gems such as this:

A review of the 2020 election, conducted by several prominent Democratic advocacy groups, has concluded that the party is at risk of losing ground with Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters unless it does a better job presenting an economic agenda and countering Republican efforts to spread misinformation and tie all Democratic candidates to the far left. . . In part, the study found, Democrats fell short of their aspirations because many House and Senate candidates failed to match Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s support with voters of color who loathed Mr. Trump but distrusted the Democratic Party as a whole. Those constituencies included Hispanic voters in Florida and Texas, Vietnamese American and Filipino American voters in California, and Black voters in North Carolina. . . Quentin James, the president of the Collective PAC, said it was clear that “some of the rhetoric we see from coastal Democrats” had been problematic. Mr. James pointed to the activist demand to “defund” the police as especially harmful, even with supporters of policing overhauls. “We did a poll that showed Black voters, by and large, vastly support reforming the police and reallocating their budgets,” Mr. James said. “That terminology — ‘defund’ — was not popular in the Black community.”

I suspect the problems Democrats are starting to have with minority voters goes well beyond the “defund the police” stupidity. I am guessing many hispanics, who endlessly hear Democratic leaders chant “black lives matter,” rightly wonder—what about us? I doubt they are impressed by being “included” in the broad BIPOC banner the left is offering them as a consolation prize. Are Asians being beat up largely in Democrat-run cities (and mostly by blacks the data suggest) really fooled by the left’s attempt to attribute anti-Asian bigotry to Trump? Are there really gangs of MAGA-hat wearing marauders in Oakland and San Francisco targeting Asians?

Stay woke, Dems. It’s working so well for you.

