https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/desantis-signs-bill-targeting-trade-secret-theft-and-bill-protect-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a piece of legislation that seeks to shield the state from the tentacles of foreign influence and another bill that targets those who perpetrate trade secret theft.

“Make no mistake — China is a hostile foreign power, and every Governor has the responsibility to protect their education system, and every other entity within their purview, from the espionage and commercial theft undertaken by the Chinese Communist Party,” DeSantis said. “While China remains the biggest threat, numerous countries are working to infiltrate our state and nation. By signing these bills today, we are taking action to ensure foreign adversaries will not have unfettered access to our schools, government, and companies.”

One of the provisions of HB 7017 is that the legislation “Prohibits specific agreements between state/public entities and the seven countries of concern (Russia, PRC, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela),” according to the governor’s press release. The other bill, HB 1523, makes “new criminal offenses in Florida for the theft and trafficking of trade secrets.”

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

