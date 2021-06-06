https://www.newsmax.com/politics/dick-morris-biden-agenda-spending/2021/06/06/id/1024106

President Joe Biden is running out of steam in trying to pass his extreme agenda and his momentum with the Democrats is being slowed, political strategist Dick Morris said Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris said many Democrats are “feeling panicky.

“They want to pass bills while they have this temporary control over the process,” he added. “But a lot of them are feeling that they’re just killing themselves. And they’re unwilling to commit hara-kiri on spending programs.”

Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, insisted that because Biden’s “programs are so extreme, and the margins are so narrow in Congress, any defections, any questions, any doubts really resonate in terms of stopping Biden’s agenda.”

Morris said Biden “is too weak to do anything to stop it,” insisting that this is “proof that we don’t need a president. … I think [Obama’s] people are dominating the Biden Administration and are pressing their will… But the Democrats in Congress are a lot less willing to charge the barricades. And that’s slowing up their agenda. It sapping their momentum.”

He added that Biden “made a huge mistake in pushing the infrastructure package ahead of the stuff that he really wanted, like the voting changes. His momentum is draining as a result.”

Prioritizing the infrastructure bill, Morris said, was not wise, because the issue is not very popular among the public, with most people not putting a very high priority on the subject.

The political strategist said Biden appears to be ready to back off on some of the massive spending on his proposed infrastructure bill, because it is becoming increasingly apparent, even to many Democrats, that the government is spending way too much money and that inflation is getting out of control.

Morris cited as a real concern for Democrats the Cook Report on the upcoming congressional races, which are usually quite accurate. He said the latest analysis shows that only two Republican House seats are in play, while there are 26 Democratic ones that are very open.

For these reasons, he stressed, the Democratic Party, especially in the Senate, has lately been leaning toward the center.

He gave as an example a bill under consideration that provides billions of dollars to fund research in an attempt to catch up with or stay ahead of China in technology, artificial intelligence and several other crucial areas.

Morris said that both parties have compromised on the bill in a bipartisan effort to get it passed, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer allowing several Republian amendments to pass.

