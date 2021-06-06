https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/ted-cruz-twitter-nigeria

According to Twitter, Twitter is an essential human right. That’s what Twitter says Nigeria is doing by banning Twitter from the Internet. Banning an “essential human right.” Senator Ted Cruz, a man who is known to slap around Jack Dorsey and his stupid beard, can’t help but notice the irony.

Some backstory. Twitter deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari some considered offensive, where the leader apparently “threatened to deal with people in the country’s southeast, who he blames for the recurring attacks on public infrastructure in the region.” So President Buhari clapped back by banning the Big Tech platform from the Internet.

Twitter, without a sense of any self-awareness, issued the following statement.

We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society.

To be clear, Nigeria didn’t ban the internet. They blocked a website from being on the internet. Not unlike how China does, and companies have no problem allowing that to happen without opening their faceholes.

When Twitter says “free and open internet,” what they are actually talking about is their company. The same company that bans people on the regular anytime one of the woke douchelords working there gets a bug up their snatch. Most popular among those who have been banned from Twitter is another president of another country. Hence Senator Cruz wondering aloud:

Curious. In Twitter’s own words, they are willfully denying Donald Trump “an essential human right in modern society.”

It sure as sh*t sounds that way.

I understand that not every country has our Bill of Rights. And different countries have different cultural sensitivities. Look no further than all the brands with rainbow logos on their Twitter page in this country, yet not in Saudi Arabia for some odd reason. Whether or not President Buhari was in his right to ban Twitter, who am I to criticize how another country handles its business?

But for Twitter to not only cry over getting deplatformed after they deleted a world leader’s tweet but claim to be an essential human right, the letters “S,” “T,” “F,” and “U” come to mind. Twitter is all about denying what they now consider “essential human rights” to others. Nigeria doing it to Twitter is what’s called a “proportional response.”

