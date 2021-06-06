https://justthenews.com/government/doj-announces-it-secured-most-ransom-was-paid-colonial-pipeline-following-hack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Justice Department has secured most of the ransom Colonial Pipeline had paid following a hack that caused fuel shortages, long gas lines and increased fuel prices, mostly in the eastern half of the country.

“After Colonial Pipeline’s quick notification to law enforcement, and pursuant to a seizure warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California earlier today, the Department of Justice has found and recaptured the majority of the ransom Colonial paid to the DarkSide network in the wake of last month’s ransomware attack,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Monday.

“Today the FBI successfully seized criminal proceeds from a Bitcoin wallet that DarkSide ransomware actors used to collect a cyber ransom payment from a victim,” FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said at the press conference.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

