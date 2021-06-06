https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/dr-jill-dr-fauci-harlem-today-greeted-chorus-boos-chants-fire-fauci/

Dr. Jill and Dr. Fauci received a not-so-warm welcome today as they visited Harlem, New York.

The crowd on hand to greet ‘Dr. Jill’ and Dr. Fauci in Harlem today booed loudly as their car arrived. Spectators screamed in their New York accents, “Fauci you got your talking points from the CCP.”

And then the spectators joined in a chorus screaming in unison, “Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci.”

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Jill Biden arriving at Harlem vaccination center in New York City today. Fauci was met with protests. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL) #fauci #FauciEmails pic.twitter.com/IvN3KglSfm — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 6, 2021

This past week thousands of emails of Fauci’s were released that showed the doctor was lacking candor in what seems most of his statements over the past year.

