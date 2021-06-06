https://justthenews.com/government/congress/durbin-spokeswoman-deletes-tweet-criticizing-manchin-locks-account?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A spokesperson for Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin on Sunday posted a tweet that appeared to be an unflattering comment about fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin – who’s stances on several key issues are interfering with Washington Democrats’ legislative agenda.

Jenna Valle-Riestra, the press secretary for the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Durbin is the chairman, deleted the post but not before it was capture by screenshot.

“All I’m saying is I don’t think our founding fathers anticipated the survival of this democratic experiment to rest in the hands of a man who lives in a house boat,” tweeted Valle-Riestra’s tweet, which appears to be about Manchin, considering he lives on a house boat while in Washington, D.C.

She tweeted the same day Manchin said he wouldn’t support Washington Democrats’ major voting reform legislation – the For The People Act – and again said no to ending the filibuster in the Senate, in the evenly-divide chamber in which he is the swing vote.

Manchin made the announcement in an editorial in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette Mail newspaper.

When asked by Fox News about the tweet, Durbin communication director Emily Hampsten said: “Senators Durbin and Manchin are friends. They’re working closely together on many important issues. Any other interpretation misreads the relationship.”

Valle-Riestra also account appears to have removed any references to her employment with Durbin from her account bio.

