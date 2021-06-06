https://noqreport.com/2021/06/06/fauci-lied-millions-died-the-conspiracy-behind-hydroxychloroquines-suppression/

Share the truth

Another email bombshell from the Anthony Fauci archives has been dropped, this one showing that “America’s doctor” knew full well that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was an effective remedy against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), and yet chose to lie to the public by claiming otherwise.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Not only that, but Fauci colluded with other deep state entities to ban HCQ from even being allowed as an “approved” treatment for the Chinese Virus, even though numerous studies prove it to be an effective remedy against all sorts of coronaviruses.

Fifteen years ago, Fauci himself was a strong proponent of HCQ, having indicated before it was politically incorrect to do so that HCQ works against SARS, a cousin of the Wuhan Flu.

Chloroquine, Fauci admitted back in 2005, “completely abolished SARS-CoV infection.” For whatever reason, the story changed in 2020 when SARS-CoV-2 (covid) emerged when Fauci suddenly decided that HCQ and its derivatives could not be used in the treatment of Chinese Disease.

In response to a Feb. 24, 2020, inquiry, Fauci was dismissive about the potential benefits of HCQ in early treatment of the Wuhan Flu.

“Is there any indication / data to substantiate this claim from China (attached publication) that chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine can decrease COVID-19 infections and lung disease?” wrote Maryland pharmacologist Philip Gatti in an email to Fauci.

“There are no data in this brief report and so I have no way of evaluating their claim,” Fauci responded. “There are a lot of these types of claims going around. I would love to see their data.”

Fauci doubled down with deception by claiming that hydroxychloroquine is “dangerous”

After being presented with the data, Fauci proceeded to double down on his claim that HCQ was ineffective against the Chinese Virus, even going so far as to claim that the use of it was “dangerous.”

During an appearance on CNN last spring, Fauci warned the network’s handful of viewers that using HCQ prophylactically like then-President Donald Trump had done was dangerous, despite the fact that the drug has been used for decades without issue.

It would seem as though Fauci only wanted to contradict Trump rather than inform Americans as to a safe and effective remedy for the Chinese Flu. Because Trump was for HCQ, Fauci stood against it, proving his loyalty to politics rather than medicine.

Millions of people are now dead, thanks to Fauci’s bad advice. Big Tech followed suit by further censoring all information about HCQ from social media, and much of the world was plunged into lockdowns, mask mandates, and business closures – all because of Fauci’s lies.

Keep in mind that back in 2013, Fauci promoted the use of HCQ in the treatment of MERS, another type of coronavirus similar to SARS and the Wuhan Flu. What changed since that time? Trump became president, is the simplest answer.

“When the history books are written Dr. Tony Fauci will go down as one of the greatest mass murderers of our day,” writes Jim Hoft for The Gateway Pundit.

“He funded the research on coronavirus in the U.S. Then he funded it in China after it was banned here. Then he downplayed the severity of the disease. Then he lied about a successful treatment for the dangerous man-made pathogen. Fauci is a killer. Arrest Fauci.”

One wonders where Fauci is hiding these days as the lid is blown on this whole scandal. Fauci is quickly becoming the most hated figure on the planet, even more so, perhaps, than billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates. The good news is that justice is coming for all of them eventually.

More of the latest news about the Fauci’s emails can be found at Conspiracy.news.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

