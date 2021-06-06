https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/fauci-saw-everything-didnt-want-mike-pompeos-team-to-complete-wuhan-lab-leak-investigation/

Mike Pompeo sat down with Sean Hannity to discuss, COVID, Dr. Fauci and the silencing of the State Department surrounding the virus originating in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Sean Hannity: Dr. Fauci saw everything you saw.

Mike Pompeo: He certainly would have seen everything that I saw. There would have been a whole bunch of folks that would have seen the same information. He came to a different conclusion, or at least he publicly stated that he did. I don’t know how could have seen, by March and April, how anyone could have seen the accumulated evidence surrounding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and conclude that there was no chance that the virus escaped from this place. The evidence had become overwhelming. It continues to grow. And yet I heard Dr. Fauci, this week, say ‘I think the Chinese have every incentive to come clean about this.’ That’s crazy naive, Sean. They have every incentive to do what they did in 1989. Which is to kill thousands of their own people and today that is to cover up what they did. Which has now resulted in the deaths of millions of people around the world. I don’t understand Dr. Fauci’s continuing to tout and give the Chinese Communist Party the benefit of the doubt when they have no sense earned of that. And then I also don’t understand why, both publicly and privately, they were working to make sure the State Department, my small team that was working on this project, they didn’t want us to complete the task.

