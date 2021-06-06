https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/federal-prosecutors-subpoena-material-pertaining-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomos?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal prosecutors subpoenaed material pertaining to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest book amid their investigation into coronavirus fatalities in Empire State nursing homes, individuals familiar with the matter reportedly said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the individuals said that prosecutors working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York requested communications pertaining to the governor’s written work, “American Crisis,” including contracts and material utilized to pitch the work to publishers.

They noted that the subpoenas indicated prosecutors are interested in nursing home-related matters in Cuomo’s book.

