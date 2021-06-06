https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-protests-winston-smith-police

For the third straight night, protests erupted in Minneapolis as demonstrators reacted to the shooting death of a man by law enforcement that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Winston Boogie Smith, who was wanted on a state arrest warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. When law enforcement tried to take Smith into custody on the top level of a parking ramp in the Uptown neighborhood, he allegedly “produced a handgun” and fired shots from inside his vehicle at the officers, according to officials. U.S. Marshals returned fire and struck Smith, 32, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of glass injuries sustained during the shooting and released.

“Evidence at the scene indicates that the man fired his weapon from inside the vehicle. BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun as well as spent cartridge cases from inside the driver’s compartment,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

There is no footage of the fatal shooting because the U.S Marshal Service does not allow the use of body cameras for officers serving on its North Star Fugitive Task Force.

Smith was wanted in neighboring Ramsey County for failing to appear for a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 19 after he pleaded guilty to felony firearm possession, court records show.

Smith was convicted of felony aggravated robbery in 2017 and was on probation, which meant he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. “If he had been nabbed with a firearm by cops Thursday, he could have sent back to prison,” according to the New York Post.

Following George Floyd’s death, Smith allegedly made life-threatening posts towards police and called for a “war” against law enforcement.

“We got guns and bullet proof vest too or should be able to get em… why not just rush these f***s and start this war they keep asking for!” Smith reportedly wrote on Facebook.

“F*** justice anyway b**** justice is an eye for eye u kill one of mine we need one of yours that’s justice! Right or wrong f*** being right cuz they keep doing us wrong,” he allegedly posted on social media. “I’m down with the burn everything government not touch s*** else I don’t even need to loot I’ll buy my s*** just kill them dirty ass cops off we tired of being scared at the red light!”

Protesters took to the streets on Thursday night to demand “justice” in the shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith. Protesters barricaded streets and set fires. The demonstrations escalated at times on Thursday night with storefront glass being destroyed, and there was looting at a T-Mobile store and CVS pharmacy.

A protester celebrated the attack on a Minneapolis police precinct from last summer, “When your precinct burned, America rejoiced. People celebrated seeing your comrades run for their lives!”

There was graffiti on an L.A. Fitness gym that reads: “No trial for us, no trial for them. MPLS still hates cops. Kill cops.”

One video features a demonstrator making death threats to police officers.

“It’s time for the police to get killed,” a man is heard screaming. “One of y’all is gonna die this week.”

“I’mma shoot your kids before I shoot y’all, and make you watch,” the man yelled at the police. “Y’all better call the National Guard because guess what – y’all gonna need help.”

Then fireworks are launched at the police guarding a gas station.

(CAUTION: Explicit language):

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/statuses/1400958399723016196 iframe_id=”twitter-embed-1400958399723016196″ created_ts=1622849485 name=”Andy Ngu00f4″ embed_mobile_width=375 text=”u201cIu2019mma shoot your kids before I shoot yu2019all. And [Iu2019ll] make you watch.u201dnnBLM protesters threatened to kill police at the demonstration in Minneapolis overnight. The protest became violent when rioters started a fire & began looting.pic.twitter.com/2H0r9Qp0Ev” embed_desktop_height=600 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=550 id=”1400958399723016196″ expand=1 screen_name=”MrAndyNgo”]

There were more protests on Friday night, when there were at least 27 people were arrested, mostly on riot charges, according to police. Agitators set multiple dumpsters on fire in Minneapolis.

On Saturday night, protesters marched through the city chanting anti-police slogans, “I smell b****es! Oink! Oink! Motherf*****!”

The crowd, some of which were flying “Black Lives Matter” flags, were heard chanting, “No good cops in a racist system!” Other chants ring through the streets of Minneapolis, “If Winston don’t get it – burn it down! Who shut this down? We shut this down! Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe!”

There was also anti-cop graffiti posted on the street, which depicted police as pigs. Anti-police rhetoric such as “ACAB(All Cops Are Bastards,” F*** 12,” “Cops = Terrorists,” and “This will continue until the police are abolished.” There was a tribute to Winston Smith and “Black Lives Matter” also written on the street.







Third night of protests in Minneapolis’ Uptown following shooting by deputies



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

