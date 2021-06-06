https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/first-lady-and-fauci-booed-protestors-upon-arrival-harlem-vaccination-center?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were greeted with yelling and boos Sunday as they arrived at a Harlem, New York, vaccination site.

“Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci,” a small group of spectators yelled as the White House motorcade arrived.

“Fauci you got your talking points from the CCP,” said one protestor, referring to the ruling Chines Communist Party in China, where the virus started.

Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease scientist and a White House adviser on COVID-19, has been criticized through the pandemic for giving changing guidance COVID-19 heath-safety practice over the course of the roughly now 14-month old pandemic.

Recently publicized emails show a constant shift in his science-backed advice.

Biden and Fauci toured Abyssinian Baptist Church, a historic Harlem church that has served as a vaccination site since January for the minority community.

They spoke with patients and spectators inside the building, including a 14-year-old boy who was hesitantly receiving the jab.

“You’re 14 so you’re exactly who we’re going for,” said Biden, referring to the recent push to inoculate kids ages 12 and up. “We definitely want [people] 12 and over to get vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said mask-wearing is no longer needed for people who have received the vaccine. However, the first lady and Fauci each wore a mask while in public.

