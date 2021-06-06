https://www.oann.com/fla-gov-ron-desantis-becoming-major-voice-for-gop/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-gov-ron-desantis-becoming-major-voice-for-gop

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is quickly becoming a beacon for the GOP. While several lawmakers and state leaders have kowtowed to the wishes of the progressive left, DeSantis has been pushing back against everything from coronavirus lockdowns to protecting women’s opportunities in sports.

Recently, DeSantis has been signing bill after bill, pushing Florida to lead the way. Further, when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis made sure lockdowns were only put in place when deemed absolutely necessary and put the state’s most vulnerable first despite the CDC’s advice.

DeSantis also signed a bill ensuring female athletes have access to equal opportunities in high school and college. “I can tell you this: In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports. That’s what we’re doing and we’re going to make sure sure that’s the reality.”

Floridians and visitors have a right to feel safe in our state, and HB 1 creates a safer Florida for all. pic.twitter.com/EjSr5zfaVW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 20, 2021

The Florida Republican has remained strong in his support for law enforcement as leftists call for the defunding of police, garnering respect and building a strong relationship with those authorities in return. Grady Judd, Sheriff of Polk County, said “never have I seen the leadership that I see with Gov. DeSantis.”

DeSantis discussed Florida’s response to the BLM and Antifa riots last summer, highlighting his state’s work to back the Blue and allocate necessary funding to law enforcement. The governor also pointed to the state’s decision to ban critical race theory in Florida’s schools.

Though DeSantis has already stated his intent to run for reelection as Florida’s governor, he is being touted as a strong potential vice presidential pick should President Donald Trump run again in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

