MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hard Rock Stadium on January 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The governor announced that the stadium's parking lot which offers COVID-19 tests will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and older to drive up and get vaccinated. The vaccination site opened today for a trial run but it was not known when it will be open to the general public. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hard Rock Stadium on January 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is quickly becoming a beacon for the GOP. While several lawmakers and state leaders have kowtowed to the wishes of the progressive left, DeSantis has been pushing back against everything from coronavirus lockdowns to protecting women’s opportunities in sports.

Recently, DeSantis has been signing bill after bill, pushing Florida to lead the way. Further, when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis made sure lockdowns were only put in place when deemed absolutely necessary and put the state’s most vulnerable first despite the CDC’s advice.

DeSantis also signed a bill ensuring female athletes have access to equal opportunities in high school and college. “I can tell you this: In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports. That’s what we’re doing and we’re going to make sure sure that’s the reality.”

The Florida Republican has remained strong in his support for law enforcement as leftists call for the defunding of police, garnering respect and building a strong relationship with those authorities in return. Grady Judd, Sheriff of Polk County, said “never have I seen the leadership that I see with Gov. DeSantis.”

DeSantis discussed Florida’s response to the BLM and Antifa riots last summer, highlighting his state’s work to back the Blue and allocate necessary funding to law enforcement. The governor also pointed to the state’s decision to ban critical race theory in Florida’s schools.

Though DeSantis has already stated his intent to run for reelection as Florida’s governor, he is being touted as a strong potential vice presidential pick should President Donald Trump run again in 2024.

