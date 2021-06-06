https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/follow-the-truth-fauci.htm

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s decades-long career in government is facing its biggest challenge yet.

According to Breitbart, a Republican congressman suggested in a recent interview that it’s within the realm of possibility that Fauci could end up the subject of a criminal investigation over his actions as America struggled to fend off a viral pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 in the U.S. alone.

Fauci faces fallout from email dump

Criticism of Fauci, who has long served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), picked up this past week as thousands of pages of his emails from early last year were published by news outlets including BuzzFeed.

Among the bombshells to come from the email dump, which was made possible by a series of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits, was an eyebrow-raising conversation and apparently “cozy” relationship between Fauci and his Chinese counterpart, scientist George Gao.

Fauci is also said to be facing pressure over his position on the likelihood that COVID-19 originated from a virology lab in Wuhan, China, that received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding from the U.S. government — funding that outlets including the New York Post have alleged Fauci grossly underreported during recent testimony before Congress.

“Follow the truth”

It is for these reasons that U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, hinted last week that Fauci may face a criminal probe.

“Think about the power of Anthony Fauci and what he’s done,” Roy said during an appearance on The Todd Starnes Show, according to Breitbart. “100,000 businesses closed, destroyed lives, children wearing masks, mental stuff up, people who couldn’t get cancer screenings,” he added.

“We have literally wrecked the greatest economy in the history of the world because Anthony Fauci wanted to be on the cover of magazines and be in at the cocktail scene circuit in D.C.,” the congressman lamented. “We’ll go follow the truth wherever it may lead and if that’s criminal investigations, so be it.”

“It is what it is”

Some reports have alleged that the White House is looking for “an exit strategy” for the NIAID chief amid the recent controversy. The White House has been clear, however, that it won’t be firing the doctor.

Fauci, for his part, has claimed the “attacks” against him are “fabricated.”

“What is — the thread going through what’s happening now is very much an anti-science approach,” Fauci told MSNBC on Friday, according to Breitbart.

“I mean, it is what it is. I’m a public figure. I’m going to take the arrows and the slings,” he added. “But they’re just — they’re fabricated, and that’s just what it is.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

