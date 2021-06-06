https://justthenews.com/tv/former-bush-press-secretary-supports-trump-outsider-party-vs-dc-insider-one?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said Monday he prefers political outsiders in the GOP running for elected office, similar to former President, over Washington insiders.

“I like an outsider Republican Party, a much more blue collar working class party,” Fleischer said on the “Just The News AM” TV show. “The issue Republicans have to balance with that is not to say or do crazy things that make us lose votes in the suburbs.”

Fleisher also told show host Sophie Mann the Republican Party has lost a “tremendous number” of college-educated voters, particularly women in the suburbs, because “they think Republicans have lost their minds and gone crazy about certain things.”

“So I’m for the Donald Trump outsider Republican party that doesn’t do or say crazy things,” he told show host Sophie Mann.

When Mann asked Fleischer how conservatives in the primaries are feeling about Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, heresponded that the split in the Republican Party is not the type Americans have seen in the past.

“This is not a Ronald Reagan conservatives, George H.W. Bush moderate ideological split the way there have been in the Republican past,” he said. “This is an insider outsider split, and Donald Trump has captured the outsider movement and really elevated it.”

Fleischer served as press secretary for George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003.

