https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-donald-trump-and-bill-oreilly-hold-ticketed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump and conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly will participate in four live ticketed events later this year.

“Dubbed “The History Tour,” President Trump will provide a never before heard inside view of his administration – which will be historical in and of itself,” a press release explains.

The tour, which will include four dates, kicks off in Sunrise, Florida this Dec. 11 and 12, with the other events slated for two Texas cities, Houston and Dallas, on Dec. 18 and 19 respectively.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” Trump said.

“My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring,” O’Reilly said.

