Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement blasting Fox News anchor Chis Wallace and questioning why the network has kept the journalist.

“Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace?” Trump queried. “His ratings are terrible, he’s ‘almost’ Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay!” the former president said.

