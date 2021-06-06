https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/557015-former-trump-economic-adviser-to-biden-stop-taxing-stop-spending

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen MooreStephen Moore trillion in taxes, trillion in spending, trillion in borrowing — what could go wrong? Why isn’t Washington defending American companies from foreign assaults? Former Trump economic adviser praises ‘blowout’ jobs report MORE on Sunday slammed President Biden Joe BidenTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump demands China pay ‘reparations’ for role in coronavirus pandemic Lincoln Project co-founder: Trump’s words ‘will surely kill again’ MORE’s infrastructure proposal, urging the Democrat to “stop.”

During an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, Moore said he felt the economy was recovering, but that another trillion-dollar spending bill and increasing taxes as Biden has proposed would be counterintuitive.

“The biggest danger I see for the economy… is rising prices and the taxes Biden wants. If we can stop that from happening, I think we can see a really strong rest of the year,” Moore said.

“So Joe Biden: Stop taxing. Stop spending. Stop borrowing, and this economy will be just fine,” he added.

Moore also weighed on the May jobs report, which the Labor Department released on Friday. The labor market added over 559,000 jobs in May, and unemployment also fell to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent the previous month.

While Biden hailed the report on Friday, crediting the improvement on progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, Republicans argue that extended unemployment benefits from Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is discouraging people to return to work.

Half of the states in the U.S. have announced plans to cut off federal unemployment benefits before they expire in September. Moore told Catsimatidis that small businesses in states that have not announced such plans would be negatively impacted.

“It’s going to be a real burden on small businesses in states like that because it’s hard to compete with your rich Uncle Sam when you’re trying to get your workers back on the job,” he said.

John Catsimatidis is an investor in The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

