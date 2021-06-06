https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fox-news-will-not-air-liberal-pacs-ad-pertaining-jan-6-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News will not air an advertisement that features police officers speaking about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We couldn’t have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even a Fox News would reject an ad that simply condemns the insurrection, and condemns people who support the insurrection,” said Ben Meiselas, a co-founder of the liberal Political Action Committee behind the ad. “What Fox has really become is a fascist echo chamber gatekeeper for their base,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The video included DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone saying during a CNN interview that “It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened.”

The ad concludes with text shown on screen that declares, “The GOP Betrayed America” and “We Will Never Forget.”

Fox News told Just the News that the claim it has never declined prior ads from the PAC is incorrect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

