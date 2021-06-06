http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3e2si5JKOQg/

June 5 (UPI) — General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms announced on social media that she is recovering from brain surgery.

Storms, 37, said in a series of Instagram Story videos Friday that she had an operation earlier in the week and is now recovering from the procedure at home.

“What they had to drain and remove was not cancer. I want to clarify that right now before the Internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this,” Storms said.

“I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull, sounds so weird.”

Her friend and former GH co-star Emme Rylan is looking out for her while she heals.

Storms — who has played Maxie Jones on GH since 2005 — was married in real life to her former GH cast-mate Brandon Barash from 2013 to 2016.

They have a 7-year-old daughter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

