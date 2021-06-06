https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/glenn-greenwald-takes-aim-at-the-atlantic-council-and-their-liberal-media-groupies-in-merciless-thread-about-twitter-suspending-dr-naomi-wolf/

Twitter has suspended Dr. Naomi Wolf for her opinions and views on COVID and the COVID vaccine.

Considering this editor was locked on Friday for sharing emails between Fauci and Zuckerberg about Facebook this hits a little close to home. Censorship is never cool but seeing this sort of effort to stifle a certain narrative is freaking eerier than say someone getting suspended for calling Brian Stelter a pansy.

Yes, that actually happened.

Anyway, Glenn Greenwald took Twitter, the Atlantic Council, and liberal media groupies apart in a fascinating thread well worth your time to read:

There’s a virtual industry of operatives funded by the Atlantic Council — which in turn is funded by Gulf State despots and US intel agencies & NATO governments — whose purpose is to demand the internet be purged of anyone dissenting from their orthodoxies. A leading soldier: https://t.co/WpTlrFGBih — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2021

Demand the internet be purged of anyone dissenting from their orthodoxies.

Yikes.

But he’s right.

Keep going:

Pro-censorship operatives from the Atlantic Council have built fan bases among US liberals because that movement is devoted to censoring anyone and everyone whose questions their pieties and narratives. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2021

These idiots love the idea of censoring people who disagree with them.

How convenient, right?

For all of you liberal groupies of Atlantic Council censorship operatives like @jaredlholt, here’s what your cheering for: their own description of who funds them.https://t.co/nPXd5dH3OV pic.twitter.com/Xs7SFkfoc8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2021

Russia.

China.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh, wait, nope.

Given that the favorite cable stars of liberals are ex CIA Directors, FBI agents, NSA lawyers and Pentagon brass, along with neocons and Bush/Cheney operatives, it shouldn’t be surprising that their online idols work to impose censorship on behalf of the Atlantic Council. Adds up — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2021

Adds up.

The most passionate, tireless and devoted advocates of online political censorship by the union of state and corporate monopolistic power are found at liberal corporate media outlets. Agitating and cheering for state/corporate censorship is a virtual religious mission there. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2021

HO-LEE CHIT. What Glenn said.

***

Related:

Wompity-womp-womp! Sorry frothy-mouthed TDS-inflicted hyenas screeching about Trump’s pants, you’re wrong AGAIN (thread with receipts)

Take SO MANY seats: Janice Dean makes Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo her b*tch with 1 BRUTAL response to his trying to smear DeSantis

‘Child abuse of the HIGHEST order’: 5th grade social studies teacher shares Critical Race Theory anti-racism curriculum from her classroom (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

