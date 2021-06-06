https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/557042-gop-senator-trump-should-focus-on-2022-elections-instead-of

Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean Blunt Sunday shows preview: Infrastructure expected to dominate as talks continue to drag 9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022 Senate Republicans warn Biden against using reconciliation for infrastructure MORE (R-Mo.) said in an interview on Sunday that former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump demands China pay ‘reparations’ for role in coronavirus pandemic Trump endorses Rep. Ted Budd for Senate MORE should focus on the 2022 midterm elections instead of relitigating 2020.

“I’m sure he believes that in a fair election, he couldn’t have possibly lost and of course he had the ability to go to court and prove whether that election was fair or not,” Blunt said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The courts did not accept those ideas and so we move forward,” Blunt added.

The Republican senator noted that Trump “is an incredibly popular figure in our party,” adding it would be “incredibly helpful” if Trump would focus on 2022 and the differences between the parties.

“The Biden agenda is an agenda that Republicans are going to be talking about, defining themselves based on our differences on things like what is infrastructure,” Blunt said.

“There are a lot of things to talk about,” he added. “I think 2022 has great potential to be an important and good year for Republicans.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Trump should be less focused on relitigating 2020 and should instead look ahead to 2022. #MTP@RoyBlunt: “He could be incredibly helpful in 2022 if he gets focused on 2022 and the differences in the two political parties.” pic.twitter.com/5P05njnSBp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 6, 2021

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him. Recently, he has been closely monitoring an audit of votes cast in Arizona’s Maricopa County and has castigated Republican officials for failing to take action to reverse his loss.

