Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamTop manufacturing group presses Congress to protect ‘Dreamers’ House lawmakers call on Pentagon to support replenishment of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system Graham says Israel will request billion from US after Gaza war MORE (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Russia should be held responsible for recent cyber attacks on U.S.-based companies.

“Our critical infrastructure is very exposed and we need to harden it but more than anything else, we need to go on offense. You can only play defense so long,” Graham said on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” “It’s time for the Russians to pay a price here because none of this would happen without their looking the other way or actively encouraging it.”

Graham told host Greta Van Susteren that he doesn’t believe Russian president Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinJoe Biden’s Russian roulette: He should cancel his coming summit with Putin Biden, Harris to break out of COVID-19 ‘bubble’ with international trips Overnight Defense: Pentagon keeps Trump-era ban on flying LGBT flags | NATO chief urges ‘consequences’ for Belarus MORE was directly involved in the hacks despite the hackers having ties to Russia.

“I don’t think he said and told them to hack into the old pipeline. I think these people live in Russia with impunity. They’re tied to the Russian intelligence services. They’re an extension of the Russian government. They’re one-off. They’re, to me, cyberterrorists living within Russia, attacking our interests,” Graham told Van Susteren.

“What would the response be if there was a terrorist organization living in a country, actively attacking America? Would we be going after that country to help us? That’s exactly what’s happening. Cyberterrorism is emanating from Russia and we’re not doing a damn thing about it and that needs to change.”

