With CNN’s Jake Tapper under fire over his banning from his shows of Republicans who he says are engaging in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, conservatives on Twitter are reminding him of his own conspiracy book from 2001 titled, “Down & Dirty: The Plot to Steal the Presidency” on the 2000 election:

Tapper’s premise is that both sides attempted to steal the presidency, which would mean that George W. Bush did actually win the election by fraudulent means:

Mollie Hemingway noted that “by Jake Tapper’s own sudden guidelines, Jake Tapper can no longer appear on Jake Tapper’s television show:

Oh, but it gets better. A reviewer for CNN — Tapper’s current employer, of course — trashed his book back in June 2001 when they reviewed it.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY:

CNN wrote back then that “Tapper offers nothing to prove” that there was a “conspiracy by one candidate or the other to gain the White House by theft”:

No evidence

What Tapper doesn’t do is justify the title of his book. The tactics employed by both candidates may have been something short of pristine ethically, but the author offers no evidence of “dirty” dealings by either side. Did political convictions color their actions? Of course. Did they break the law? Probably not.

Was there a conspiracy by one candidate or the other to gain the White House by theft? If there was, Tapper offers nothing to prove it.

LOL at this postscript:

If such an operation was carried out and the ballots were in fact included in the final tabulation, then laws were broken. But Tapper offers no evidence that anything came of the conversation. He even admits, in a postscript, that he didn’t make his case: “Whomever you think the subtitle of the book applies to, we [Americans] are the ones who let him try to steal the presidency.”

And then CNN hired the Salon journo who is “no better than the politicians, elected officials, lawyers and judges he excoriates in his book”:

Such assertions are disingenuous, at best. Tapper does a credible job of exposing some of the shenanigans that were played by all parties during the Florida recount. But he jeopardizes his credibility by making a promise he can’t keep. He isn’t going to unveil “a plot to steal the presidency,” and he knows it. That makes him, at the end of the day, no better than the politicians, elected officials, lawyers and judges he excoriates in his book.

Ouch.

***

