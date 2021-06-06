https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/06/06/hemingway-greenwald-crowley-call-out-beginning-of-interview-asking-wh-press-secretary-about-wrong-media-coverage/

You might have been under the impression that the mainstream media’s role is to ask probing questions, making elected officials (and staff representing them) defend their records and policy agendas.

Is critical journalism no longer even a thought?

A Democratic presidential administration sure has its advantages.

Such a question would not be posed to a Republican administration because it would elicit a very substantive and detailed answer.

