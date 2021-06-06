https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/06/06/hemingway-greenwald-crowley-call-out-beginning-of-interview-asking-wh-press-secretary-about-wrong-media-coverage/

You might have been under the impression that the mainstream media’s role is to ask probing questions, making elected officials (and staff representing them) defend their records and policy agendas.

Brian Stelter to @PressSec: “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda… What do you think we get wrong?” pic.twitter.com/h44JCb6WZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2021

Is critical journalism no longer even a thought?

Nobody is saying Jen Psaki can’t complain about the media (though why would she?). People are just horrified that you had a few minutes to question the spokesperson for the world’s nominally most powerful politician & started with: Jen, tell us how we’re bad and can be better? https://t.co/kxKx6Fj0wv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021

A Democratic presidential administration sure has its advantages.

Our corrupt media are absolutely nothing more than propagandists and should be treated as such. https://t.co/qwxAz40Eyj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 6, 2021

Such a question would not be posed to a Republican administration because it would elicit a very substantive and detailed answer.

No such question was ever asked of Trump Press Secretaries because 1) the press believed they were always right when, in fact, they were consistently wrong, & 2) the response would have taken days https://t.co/CKM09g3xCQ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 6, 2021

