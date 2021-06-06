https://basedunderground.com/2021/06/06/how-is-this-surveillance/

FBI Fusion Centers claim they are “surveilling potential threats” to U.S. Homeland Security, so they need ever-increasing budgets and growth – but no accountability.

Op-Ed by Karen Stewart from Activist Post.

Fusion Centers throw people onto the watchlist with no due process, no evidence or fact verification, no witness validation, only vague accusations equaling a wink and a nod from people who have power and influence but who also have an agenda. Every new person on the list is more money for the Fusion Centers and their business partners and civilian operatives (mercenaries). The main Fusion Center is then tasked with fabricating a false dossier to make it appear that there may be a reason for concern. (This why people accused secretly cannot be told or allowed to challenge the Fusion Center lies.)

This fairy tale called a “Suspicious Activity Report” (SAR) is tailored to pass muster with the lax FISA Court, which then rubber-stamps the surveillance warrant request with less than a critical requirement for credibility. Civilian mercenaries are then engaged in 24/7 “surveillance” that involves active overt and covert harassment, which can vary from amazingly petty to criminally vicious or even dangerously psychopathic.

Dear authorities,

Please explain how the following activity is legal “surveillance” which implies, watching someone to see IF their behavior WARRANTS AN ACTUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT INVESTIGATION in regard to crimes THEY may be committing. And in addition, how such “surveillance” can be renewed and continued for years or even decades WITH NO EVIDENCE AT ALL of wrongdoing by a “target” intrusively , harassed, and even provoked, 24/7?

Also please explain how random, non-law enforcement civilians can break any law and wield covert weapons of war against innocent unarmed, non-combatants, with supposed impunity to victimize/torture/kill the “target,” while getting paid under-the-table gift cards of laundered tax money when no criminal infraction by their victim can be identified?

“Surveillance” activity (?):

Assigning rotating teams of civilians to overtly stalk and hinder “target” 24/7 in everything he/she tries to do in every day life. (Rather alerts them to the “surveillance”, does it not?)

Surrounding and blocking in a “target” with multiple drivers to intimidate, interfere with free travel, arrange car accidents to injure or at least cause the “target” financial damage, devaluation of his property, and an increase in his insurance bill. Also the need for body work is used to incorporate GPS devices into the body of the car… forever. As well as sabotage /damage the car in other ways.

Constant vandalism of car, paint scratches, slit tires, slit upholstery, broken headlights, broken windows, rewiring car to give off dirty electricity to harm the “target’s” health, demanding keys from the dealership to constantly access the interior of the car for mischief or worse, stealing good tires to replace with dangerously decayed, tampering with brakes, loosening wheels, etc. (Causing financial and health damage and endangerment is “surveillance?). Placing damaging or dangerous substances in the gas tank, etc.

Fusion Center/mercenaries spreading rumors among family, friends, neighbors, employers, PTA, church groups, service groups, social groups, local retailers, medical community, local law enforcement, blue collar workers, etc. that the target is a prostitute, pedophile, has aberrant sexual appetites, is a wife-beater, drug-dealer, dangerously mentally ill, cross-dresser, convicted felon, i.e. someone they “just know” is a horrible person or criminal but somehow just can’t seem to find a minimum of evidence.

Constant harassment, injury, torture, theft, murder of pets to run up financial debt and inflict emotional devastation to the “target”. (Example, a California woman reported the leg cut off her Grey Parrot necessitating her having to get him put down; another found his dog “hanged”). Pets are accessed in their homes as well as in their yards. (Part of constant break-ins where locks are clearly no problem for the Fusion Center operatives.) Dead animals are also put on the “target’s” property to intimidate. Can be a wild animal or someone else’s murdered pet.

Home intrusions vary from the above pet harm, to theft of not only valuables but to theft or destruction of very personal and irreplaceable items, such as family photos, awards, gifts, urns, paperwork, necessary documents, to wanton vandalism or theft of home decorations or furniture, slashing of clothing, theft of clothing or home items – sometimes returned but often not, random rearrangement of home items merely to show “someone was here” – especially concerning to pet owners who often find their pets have been terrorized at least while the “target” was away.

“Targets” with storage units also report constant pilfering of items from locked units as well. As I said, no lock keeps out these roaches as the FBI/Fusion Centers employ expert locksmiths. When a “target” replaces a door lock, locksmiths are told by Fusion Centers to make the Fusion Center a third key, especially if it is a supposed pick-proof lock. They are alerted to this activity by intercepting phone calls and emails.

Constant hacking into computers, tablets, smart phones, erasure of emails, erasure of contact information, erasure of photographic or video proof of harassment (proof nullification), or personal photos, theft of, damage to, and the destruction of such electronics, hacking into bank accounts for embezzlement purposes, wreaking havoc with important records that are changed or disappear, service denial by blocking/jamming signals, to hinder/cripple “target’s” ability to make appointments, speak to officials, call friends, call family or even block their ability to call 911.

Phone calls are intercepted and used to cancel appointments or to send operatives to the person or company whose services are engaged, to infiltrate the service to the detriment of the “target” (such as rewiring a new refrigerator or washer to give off dirty electricity). Lawyers are even forbidden to take cases, or are encouraged to take the money and sabotage the efforts undertaken for the “target” effectively leaving them without representation or legal recourse. Judges have also reportedly been instructed to defy legal precedent and rule against “targets” who are clearly the victims of others. Police have been ordered to purposely deny the “target” the ability to file a report, or are told to say the victim is the perpetrator and the perpetrator is the victim and are given lists of “targets” to whom the police are not allowed to give equal protection under the law. Medical personnel have been caught substituting other people’s test results, such as an X-ray, for the “target’s” to mislead them into thinking there is damage when there is none or vice versa to keep them from getting appropriate care. Doctors have been pressured to write up physical injury by normal means or especially Directed Energy Weapons (such as obvious 2 nd /3 rd degree whole body burns received overnight in the “target’s” home) as “delusional” to cover up felony assaults by Fusion Center operatives and further damage the “target’s” credibility.

/3 degree whole body burns received overnight in the “target’s” home) as “delusional” to cover up felony assaults by Fusion Center operatives and further damage the “target’s” credibility. Fusion Center operatives have indeed driven “targets” to joblessness, homelessness, and even delight in sabotaging efforts by “targets” who may be relegated to living in their cars, to even get food delivery jobs by “speaking with” employers to blackball them. The number of people ruined and forced to starve, die of untreated disease or injury, wrongfully committed, wrongfully incarcerated is inestimable at this point. Now add to the mix the number of mental facilities and prisons that DHS-related entities have investment interests in, and you will ask yourself if DHS FBI Fusion Centers are not just shanghaiing innocent people into servitude and bondage for profit on as many levels as possible. Is this not the Federal government, cannibalizing its own, eating its young? No charges are ever pressed against these “targets” because there is no evidence of crime on their part. The exception is, if an act of self-defense is perjured by paid false witnesses and/or coopted cops into an unprovoked assault (no doubt called a “predictive pre-crime win”).

at this point. Now add to the mix the number of mental facilities and prisons that DHS-related entities have investment interests in, and you will ask yourself if DHS FBI Fusion Centers are not just shanghaiing innocent people into servitude and bondage for profit on as many levels as possible. Is this not the Federal government, cannibalizing its own, eating its young? No charges are ever pressed against these “targets” because there is no evidence of crime on their part. The exception is, if an act of self-defense is perjured by paid false witnesses and/or coopted cops into an unprovoked assault (no doubt called a “predictive pre-crime win”). Friends or family offering the “target” refuge have often met with improbable disaster or even sudden death. Family members and even friends are injured by 24/7 Directed Energy attacks as well. The Fusion Centers simply do not care about collateral damage.

Note, these crimes and more are done 24/7 to “suspects” supposedly under “surveillance”. Surveillance is technically done COVERTLY to see IF ANY EVIDENCE EXISTS to satisfy legal criteria to open a REAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION. But this perversion of “surveillance” is done as a ruse to war on an innocent person by hundreds of mercenaries assigned to each “target” who have been given sophisticated weapons of war to use on innocent, unarmed, non-combatants.

This is brazen criminal harassment and criminal provocation, to try to punish people without proof of any crime nor give them any ability to PROVE themselves innocent in the apparent total disregard of a legal system founded on proving a person guilty BEFORE they are punished. AND to provoke people into acting out in self-defense against the protected class of criminals viciously ganging up on them 24/7 and causing immeasurable emotional stress and daily trauma as well as ever increasing financial damage and ruin. Weaponry is also strongest throughout the night to disrupt sleep and more quickly hasten the “target’s” health destruction and death.

And all the above thoroughly unprofessional, terroristic behavior BY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT is IN ADDITION TO, aiming Directed Energy Weapons such as Microwave weapons, at the “target” often 24/7 to PERMANENTLY DAMAGE THEIR HEALTH as well as TORTURE AND KILL THEM EVEN BEFORE ANY WRONGDOING HAS EVEN BEEN ESTABLISHED AT ALL.

Again I ask you, HOW IS THIS “SURVEILLANCE”?!?!?

HOW IS THIS COMPATIBLE WITH OUR CONSTITUTION AND DUE PROCESS OF LAW!?!?

HOW IS THIS COMPATIBLE WITH “INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY” ?

HOW IS THIS COMPATIBLE WITH BASIC MORAL VALUES AND DECENCY AS WELL AS COMMON SENSE ?

HOW IS THIS PROTECTING AMERICA?

I have gleaned this information not only from my personal experience as a wrongly “targeted individual” by the DHS FBI FUSION CENTERS for the last several years after my (NSA) employer had me targeted for legitimately reporting wrongdoing on the part of management indicating espionage, but also from about 3,000 others targeted for no good reason, through my social media accounts, who found me from previous articles and interviews. And this is but the tip of the iceberg as to what OUR tax dollars are being misused for.

Miscreants and thugs are becoming a thriving middle class paid astonishingly well, even more than many studied professionals, to eradicate decent human beings from our society “in the name of Homeland Security”. At some point, you will indeed face becoming one or the other – prey or predator – if people do not wake up and demand the Fraud DHS FBI FUSION CENTERS be DEFUNDED IMMEDIATELY, THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED, AUDITED and this seditionist, criminal/domestic terrorist death cult be brought to justice and then eradicated from our country with stringent reformation and laws that stop this type of Police State coup attempt forever.

We were the beta test. You are next.

Karen M. Stewart

Intelligence Analyst, ret.

National Security Agency

