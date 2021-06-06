https://thepostmillennial.com/twitter-condemns-nigeria-says-access-to-open-internet-is-essential-human-right
Big Tech social media company Twitter has released a statement on Saturday expressing how “deeply concerned” the platform is by Twitter being blocked in Nigeria, failing to mention that the site first banned the country’s president and that the subsequent blocking was retaliatory.
“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn,” tweeted Twitter Public Policy’s account.
Of course, it’s widely known by now that Twitter isn’t new to the game of banning standing heads of state. Twitter banned former President Donald Trump before he stepped down in January from office. Fellow social media giant Facebook followed suit with the ban and decided it would take effect for the next two years.
Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer replied pointedly:
“I am deeply concerned by the suspending of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society, even if you disagree with their politics.”
Twitter had removed a post by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in which he threatened military action against the Eastern Security Network, a separatist militant group looking to re-ignite the Biafran War which devastated the country in the 1960s. The Federal Ministry of Information & Culture stated via press release that the federal government had “suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.”
“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,” the Twitter statement read Friday.
The offensive tweet itself was deleted Wednesday after many Nigerians flagged it to Twitter and the platform said it had violated its policy on abusive behavior.