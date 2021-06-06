https://rairfoundation.com/italy-muslim-family-murders-daughter-for-not-marrying-cousin-video/

An 18-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl living in Italy was murdered by her parents, uncle, and two cousins because she refused an arranged marriage to her cousin in Pakistan. Apparently, her 16-year-old brother was not aligned with the rest of the family and told the authorities about the murder of his sister, Saman Abbas.

While still, a minor, Saman ran away from her home in Novellara, Italy, to find protection from her family through a social services center. Saman left her family after discovering her parents bought airline tickets to Pakistan, where she would be made to marry her cousin. After a few months of living in a protected community, she returned to her family’s home on April 11. Within weeks, Saman inexplicably disappeared. Suspicions immediately focused on the family who fled to Pakistan and other parts of Europe.

The murder allegedly occurred after the 18-year-old’s parents handed over their daughter to her 33-year-old uncle, Danish Hasnain. On April 29, videos recorded surveillance cameras of the house show family members leaving with a blue sac, shovels, buckets, a crowbar, work tools intended to dig a hole to bury Saman Abbas. According to the police, the girl was killed and her body buried in the farm fields for which her father, Shabbar Abbas, worked.

The family members involved in the murder fleed Italy immediately after Saman’s murder. The girl’s parents Shabar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen, and uncle Danish Hasnain went to Pakistan. Saman’s one cousin was just arrested in France, trying to reach relatives in Spain without documents. Investigators are working with the country’s governments to interrogate the suspects.

Saman had met her secret boyfriend while staying in with social services. The 21-year-old boyfriend reported that Saman had received death threats from her father. He rarely had the opportunity to see Saman because her father and family also did not allow her to leave the house, not even to go shopping.

According to the boyfriend, “two years ago, Saman had opposed the first marriage her father had arranged. She was afraid of her father, she was terrified“. Saman had vented several times with the 21-year-old, telling him that her father had threatened her with death for opposing the arranged marriage. Saman and her boyfriend had daily conversations online.

Honor-related violence is a phenomenon in Europe after it opened its borders to Islamic migration. Honor killing is the product of a male chauvinist society that finds its justification in the Qur’an and Islamic tradition. Saman’s family killed her when she challenged male Islamic authority.

Honor violence ranges from emotional abuse to physical and sexual violence to murder. Male family members usually carry out the violence against female family members perceived to have disgraced the family. Polls show an overwhelming amount of Muslims supports honor killings.

Saman’s “offenses” ranged from refusing an arranged marriage to entering into a relationship with a boyfriend not approved by her family and living an excessively Western lifestyle. As you can see by the photos, Saman wanted to live free from her abusive Islamic upbringing.

Saman’s family’s treatment of women is learned from their Islamic faith and Prophet’s example. There is nothing unusual or deviant in the way she was treated in Islamic terms. Instead of the Italian government and left-wing media condemning Islam’s view on women, they will insist this murder is isolated and protect their socialist and sanitized reconstruction of Islam, created for Western consumption. The cost of covering for Islam continues to put Muslim women and all women in great harm.

It seems there has been a turning point in the case of the missing Saman Abbas. Her underage brother’s testimony confirmed the prosecutors’ suspicions. It appears to have involved premeditated murder. Apparently the murder was decided by the entire family, since Saman had refused to marry her own cousin, as her family had arranged. Her brother is now under protection, and his testimony confirmed what was visible on security tapes. That is, her uncle’s involvement. Apparently it was him, the perpetrator. In the meantime, the Carabinieri with the canine unit’s cooperation are searching for the body throughout a very wide area with greenhouses, fields and drainage ditches. Apparently the 18-year-old girl’s body has been buried somewhere in the countryside of Novellara, not that far from the farming estate. It was revealed by the tapes, which show that the night before her uncle and two cousins went out carrying a shovel, tools and a plastic bag with them. The UCOII, the Union of Italian Islamic Communities, has taken a clear stance on this. It issued a fatwa — that is, a judgment — against the custom of forced, arranged marriages.

