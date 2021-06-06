https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/take-so-many-seats-janice-dean-makes-chris-fredo-cuomo-her-btch-with-1-brutal-response-to-his-trying-to-smear-desantis/?utm_source=63red.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=63red

Pretty sure Chris Cuomo should keep his trap shut about any other governors’ response to COVID in any regard. We get it, he wants to feed the anti-DeSantis narrative since Ron made his brother look like even more of an incompetent buffoon, but he had to know this wouldn’t go over well.

Odd timing.

Huh.

Sort of like having his brother on his show a LOT to pretend he’s some sort of COVID hero while his actual policies were killing thousands and thousands of elderly people and people with developmental disabilities? Janice Dean dropped him.

Bigly.

‘Luv guv.’

Heh.

And yet gross, not a great visual.

Fredo would never call his big brother out.

Something like that.

Not a single bit. Nope.

Shockingly horrible, aren’t they?

***

Related:

‘Child abuse of the HIGHEST order’: 5th grade social studies teacher shares Critical Race Theory anti-racism curriculum from her classroom (watch)

‘Narrator: You had nothing to do with it, Kammy’: Kamala Harris tries taking credit for the latest jobs report and gets BLASTED with reality

‘Doesn’t Ted Cruz own you?’ Woke Deadspin twerp complaining to Twitter about Andy Ngô being called a journalist BACKFIRES splendidly

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...