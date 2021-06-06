https://thelibertyloft.com/joe-biden-has-lost-control-of-radical-america/

Charlotte, NC — Another weekend across President Joe Biden’s America ends up being another weekend of chaos and violence. The “idea” of Antifa that Joe Biden has supported, along with the Black Lives Matter movement, continues to wreak havoc on America. As they do, Joe Biden and his corrupt regime do nothing about it.

In New York City, one of those “peaceful protests” erupted into violence. The event was being held to honor the birthday of Brionna Taylor, who was shot while police served a warrant in Louisville, Kentucky. Rioters can be seen smashing paper mâché pigs as they called to defund the police at the event. This one was labeled as a Black Lives Matter event.

Elad Eliahu on Twitter: “Defund the police activists smash a papier-mâché pigs head piñata after marching around NYC streets pic.twitter.com/TZoPlccvtp / Twitter” Defund the police activists smash a papier-mâché pigs head piñata after marching around NYC streets pic.twitter.com/TZoPlccvtp

While the Biden regime wants to say that this is a peaceful protest, where people were simply expressing their feelings, the violence was not just limited to paper mâché.

The scene quickly changed to the violence that we all expect when BLM and Antifa are around. Police went into the park amid bottles being thrown at them, pepper spray, and more. This is Joe Biden’s America right here.

Scootercaster on Twitter: “#HappeningNow multiple people arrested as cops Shut down Washington Square Park, total chaos of pepper spray, bottles thrown and cops chasing people.Video by Scootercaster (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq) pic.twitter.com/fMjJDAETAR / Twitter” HappeningNow multiple people arrested as cops Shut down Washington Square Park, total chaos of pepper spray, bottles thrown and cops chasing people.Video by Scootercaster (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq) pic.twitter.com/fMjJDAETAR

In Sacramento, Antifa gathered to disrupt an event to honor the memory of Ashley Babbit. Babbitt was the unarmed woman shot at the Capitol on January 6, which has been surrounded by much controversy. Antifa arrived at the event to disrupt and create chaos. As soon as they arrived, a truly peaceful protest, which did not include any destruction, violence, looting, or anything that resembled an Antifa event, fighting began.

Andy Ngô on Twitter: “Fighting broke out when members of antifa cell @antifasac_ went to confront the attendees of the Ashli Babbitt memorial event in Sacramento, Cali. pic.twitter.com/FfrPMw11eb / Twitter” Fighting broke out when members of antifa cell @antifasac_ went to confront the attendees of the Ashli Babbitt memorial event in Sacramento, Cali. pic.twitter.com/FfrPMw11eb

In Minneapolis, protests and chaos continued as protesters continued to shut down and block streets at events in “honor” of Winston Smith. Smith, a convicted felon, was being arrested, produced a handgun while being arrested, and according to reports fired his weapon while being arrested. Of course, law and order do not matter in Joe Biden’s America as the protests erupted.

Event attendees were told to raise their fists in the air and repeat an allegiance to the cause. The chants made during the event were that you cannot stop the revolution with other chants about stolen land, a clear reference that this event was a CAIR event. If you recall, CAIR is the same organization where Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) said her “some people did something” line about 9/11.

But Joe Biden and the Democrat radicals have no problem with these events. They support them, march with them, believe in them, and even donate money to their causes. Mainstream media refuses to cover the events because they do not want to share anything that may put Biden in a bad perspective.

The truth is that Joe Biden has lost control of the radicals. He has lost control of his electorate base that continues to create havoc across the country, making America’s cities unsafe. All while Sleepy Joe sits at the White House drinking his supplement drinks and eating pudding cups. His handlers only want him to be seen or heard when they approve because they truly support this revolution.

All this makes Donald Trump’s comments at the NC GOP Convention even more important. Trump said, he was not the one trying to undermine democracy, he was trying to save it.

CSPAN on Twitter: “Former President Donald Trump: “Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one that’s trying to save it. Please remember that.”Full video here: https://t.co/khs43DlA8J pic.twitter.com/0m9PQMdS5l / Twitter” Former President Donald Trump: “Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one that’s trying to save it. Please remember that.”Full video here: https://t.co/khs43DlA8J pic.twitter.com/0m9PQMdS5l

Joe Biden is not trying to save our nation, protect our nation, or even lead our nation. He has given our nation up to the radicals of AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Kamala Harris. He has given our nation over to the radicals who are in the middle of a “revolution” to fundamentally change America.

