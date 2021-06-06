http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NrFDet54ZCU/
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Sunday he will vote against the For the People Act to federalize local elections.
“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” he wrote in Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“As such, congressional action on federal voting rights legislation must be the result of both Democrats and Republicans coming together to find a pathway forward or we risk further dividing and destroying the republic we swore to protect and defend as elected officials,” he continued.
Manchin also explained his position on the filibuster.
“With that in mind, some Democrats have again proposed eliminating the Senate filibuster rule in order to pass the For the People Act with only Democratic support,” he said. “They’ve attempted to demonize the filibuster and conveniently ignore how it has been critical to protecting the rights of Democrats in the past.”
Manchin said he will stand to keep the filibuster in place because he “cannot explain strictly partisan election reform or blowing up the Senate rules to expedite one party’s agenda” to his constituents.
Manchin decision to vote “no” on federalizing elections is a blow to President Joe Biden’s agenda and a further indication the president will have to negotiate with Republicans, as time is running out before mid-term election politics dictate maneuvers.
Manchin’s unwillingness to cancel the filibuster is constant with his past position, which is sure to infuriate Senate Democrats, who want radical legislation passed before the midterms.