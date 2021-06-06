http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NrFDet54ZCU/

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Sunday he will vote against the For the People Act to federalize local elections.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” he wrote in Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

