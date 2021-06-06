https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/kathy-griffin-unites-trump-derangement-syndrome-with-manchin-derangement-syndrome-in-one-spectacular-tweet/

Twitchy regular Kathy Griffin did not take the news well that Sen. Joe Manchin will not vote for the “For the People Act” or get rid of the filibuster:

I’m starting to think Manchin is in the pee tape. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 6, 2021

And in just one tweet, Trump Derangement Syndrome has successfully combined with Manchin Derangement Syndrome:

cuckoo cuckoo cuckoo https://t.co/AJdbkmH36d — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 6, 2021

The starring cast of the Pee Pee Tape is going to get a whole lot larger now that other Senators are speaking out against the flawed bill. Sen. Angus King, for example:

JAKE TAPPER: Do you support the [For the People Act] as written? SEN. ANGUS KING: No, I think there are things that can be modified.https://t.co/wC2yvjYc2z — Bill Scher (@billscher) June 6, 2021

And he’ll also keep the filibuster in place:

TAPPER: It sounds like you are not in a place where you are ready to get rid of the filibuster yet. KING: Not in general. I’m very reluctant about it. But if it comes down to voting rights … versus the filibuster, I will choose democracy.https://t.co/wC2yvjYc2z — Bill Scher (@billscher) June 6, 2021

Maybe the NYT editorial board is on the tape, too?

Tough @NYTimes editorial on HR1/S1, calling it “poorly matched to the moment.” The ed board says it “attempts to accomplish more than is currently feasible, while failing to address some of the clearest threats to democracy.” Calls for “more focused bill.” https://t.co/ksuuSJQ3m7 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 4, 2021

As for the hate of Manchin, “it’s never just Manchin”:

Remember when 33 Senate Dems warned of the dangers of eliminating the filibuster when the bad orange man was president?

Maybe now that Joe Manchin has said it reporters will finally take some interest in the 33 Senate Democrats who changed positions on the filibuster as soon as they got into power. https://t.co/ZcARnOEhSM pic.twitter.com/0zLQsogNBs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 6, 2021

Hypocrites:

These same Democrats used the filibuster LAST YEAR to block funding for faster vaccine development — bc they didn’t want Trump to get credit for it. Now they’re saying they have to end the filibuster to pass a bill to divert taxpayer $ to their political campaigns. Great optics — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 6, 2021

Yet, the media will keep doing its thing:

Forget about 60 votes, Dems might not even have 40 votes for HR1. That’s why the media’s focus on the filibuster is so misplaced. https://t.co/7YbPd2hxWu — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 6, 2021

