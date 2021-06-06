https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/kathy-griffin-unites-trump-derangement-syndrome-with-manchin-derangement-syndrome-in-one-spectacular-tweet/

Twitchy regular Kathy Griffin did not take the news well that Sen. Joe Manchin will not vote for the “For the People Act” or get rid of the filibuster:

And in just one tweet, Trump Derangement Syndrome has successfully combined with Manchin Derangement Syndrome:

The starring cast of the Pee Pee Tape is going to get a whole lot larger now that other Senators are speaking out against the flawed bill. Sen. Angus King, for example:

And he’ll also keep the filibuster in place:

Maybe the NYT editorial board is on the tape, too?

As for the hate of Manchin, “it’s never just Manchin”:

Remember when 33 Senate Dems warned of the dangers of eliminating the filibuster when the bad orange man was president?

Hypocrites:

Yet, the media will keep doing its thing:

