https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bdd200bbafd42ff585de5d
A former senior Treasury Department official was sentenced to six months in prison for leaking thousands of confidential reports on financial transactions……
Google announced that it will remove its global lead for diversity strategy and research, Kamau Bobb, after a 2007 blog post in which he’…
A coalition of real estate groups asked the Supreme Court to block the federal government from enforcing an eviction moratorium that prohibits landlords……
Two passenger trains collided in southern Pakistan Monday, killing at least 35 people and wounding dozens of others, per AP.Details: Up to 20 people were trapped in the Millat Express’ wreckage after …
Final results Monday confirmed a larger-than-expected win for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in the last German state election before a national vote in September. The outcome offers a boost to Mer…