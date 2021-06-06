https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/06/lets-do-this-gops-victory-in-hispanic-majority-city-in-blue-county-spells-big-trouble-for-dems-and-its-a-glorious-thing/

We can’t EVEN tell you how happy this makes us this morning, especially after we had to spend time writing about a bunch of unhinged Leftists staring at Trump’s crotch all night trying to figure out if his pants were on backward.

Hey man, someone has to write the hard-hitting news ya’ know.

BUT THIS, this is big news:

Holy cow… Republicans just flipped the mayorship of McAllen, Texas. This was not expected and shows Hispanics in South Texas may have shifted with the GOP even post Trumphttps://t.co/bFOMpNcNrS — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 6, 2021

Ya’ don’t say?

Republicans just flipped a city in a county Biden won by 17% and Hillary won by 41% 85% of the city is Hispanic — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 6, 2021

Ruh-roh, Dems. Heh.

You mean pandering to a bunch of illegal immigrants and promising them a bunch of free stuff isn’t popular to Hispanic-Americans?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Not surprising, @texasdemocrats have been silent on the border crisis. — Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) June 6, 2021

Hopefully a sign of things to come in the midterms! — DClark (@tweeting_dc) June 6, 2021

And hispanics are more likely to be catholic.

The blue team hasn’t been kind to christianity lately. — 𝓒𝓥𝓲 (@C4Vi) June 6, 2021

Let’s not pretend the blue team is ever kind to Christianity.

But good point on the faith of many Hispanics.

Let’s do this!!! GOP! — evelyn riley (@evriley) June 6, 2021

Let’s do this GOP … we literally have to.

***

