Former President Trump's one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Sunday that Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated, following reports the former president believes he will return to the White House after his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen are proven true.

"I can tell you I've spoken to the president dozens, if not more than 100 times, since he has left the White House, and the President and I have never had that conversation about him being reinstated so I can't specifically comment on what he has said to other individuals because it hasn't been a conversation I've had with him," Lewandowski told host Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

He added that he knows “of no provision under the Constitution” that would allow Trump to be reinstated, or permit any individual “who lost an election to come back in if a recount is dubbed inaccurate.”

Lewandowski's comments come after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and conservative National Review journalist C.W. Cooke reported that Trump has been asking conservative writers to amplify the theory that he will be reinstated after his claims of election fraud – which have been shot down by courts, state elections officials from both parties and his own Justice Department – are found to be accurate.

Haberman first reported the revelation last week, writing on Twitter that the former president “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.”

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

In an appearance on CNN the following day, Haberman expanded on her reporting, adding that Trump “has been trying to get conservative writers to publish, you know, in a more mainstream way that this election was, quote unquote, stolen from him.”

Cooke on Thursday penned a piece titled “Maggie Haberman Is Right,” confirming that Trump has been asking conservative writers to amplify his false claims of election fraud.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, however, disputed the reporting last week.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know,” Lara Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

“But no, I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback, you know, from the Republican side,” she added. “So no, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

