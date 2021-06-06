https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/libs-rage-at-joe-manchin-for-singing-we-shall-overcome-at-the-kennedy-center-honors-for-joan-baez/

CBS is showing the Kennedy Centers Honors for Joan Baez tonight and Sen. Joe Manchin is in the crowd and singing along:

Of course CBS shows Joe Manchin singing during We Shall Overcome on the @KCHonors honoring of Joan Baez. — Jonαs Chαrtock (@jonaschartock) June 7, 2021

AND LIBS ARE PISSED ABOUT IT:

Joe Manchin singing along to ‘We Shall Overcome’ as The Kennedy Center honors Joan Baez, felt like a dagger being thrust into the pit of my stomach. — Jose Armand (@JoseArmand37) June 7, 2021

You have to be kidding me – there is Joe Manchin in the audience singing “We Shall Overcome” at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony for Joan Baez. Maybe she can have a talk with him. — vaxxed to the max (@crockthedoc) June 7, 2021

Hmm…seeing Joe Manchin mouthing the words to “We Shall Overcome” during tribute to Joan Baez at #KennedyCenterHonors is infuriating in light of his declaration that he will not support the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct — TRINITYPREZ (@TRINITYPREZ) June 7, 2021

Watching and enjoying the Kennedy Center Honors. And who’s in the audience? Joe Manchin?! I kid you not. — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 7, 2021

OMG. Joe Manchin spotted singing “We Shall Overcome“ during the Kennedy Center Honors for Joan Baez (looks like he’s sitting in the Garth Brooks section, though). — Roy Jacobs (@Panthrdan) June 7, 2021

Watching the Kennedy Center Honors my absolute favorite show every year. As they were singing “We Shall Overcome “ honoring Joan Baez the camera showed Sen. Manchin singing along. Really Joe? — PFB (@Pattyblueblood) June 7, 2021

Joan Baez has Capital Police officer Michael Fanone as her special guest, that’s awesome! Sen. Joe Manchin was also in attendance. Gee I’d really like to think they were able to connect and share thoughts but based on his op-ed probably not. — Lisahopeful (@lisahopeful) June 7, 2021

Joe Manchin singing along to We Shall Overcome during the Joan Baez segment of the Kennedy Center Honors – what a fucking hypocrite. Fuck you & the filibuster you love more than democracy. — way2busymom (@way2busymom) June 7, 2021

Thanks, CBS, for ruining the Joan Baez tribute by cutting to vote suppressor Joe Manchin singing along to “We Shall Overcome”.#HypocriteManchin

#KennedyCenterHonors — Daniel Kochanowicz (@Blueskyfox) June 7, 2021

If you haven’t been pissed off about Joe Manchin in the last two hours, he was in the crowd at the Kennedy Center Honors singing along to “We Shall Overcome” during the Joan Baez tribute. You don’t get to sing that, Joe. — JSTheNose (@thenose) June 7, 2021

Pace yourself libs, it will only get worse.

