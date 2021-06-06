https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/06/libs-rage-at-joe-manchin-for-singing-we-shall-overcome-at-the-kennedy-center-honors-for-joan-baez/

CBS is showing the Kennedy Centers Honors for Joan Baez tonight and Sen. Joe Manchin is in the crowd and singing along:

AND LIBS ARE PISSED ABOUT IT:

Pace yourself libs, it will only get worse.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...