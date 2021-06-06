https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557033-manchin-to-vote-against-election-overhaul

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe Manchin Sunday shows preview: Infrastructure expected to dominate as talks continue to drag Biden faces challenge with Democrats on infrastructure package Why do we need a filibuster rule? Just look at today’s political divisions MORE (D-W.Va.) said he will vote against a sweeping election reform overhaul bill, dubbed the For The People Act, putting the fate of the legislation in jeopardy in the evenly split Senate.

In an op-ed published early Sunday morning in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Manchin, one of the Democratic caucus’s most conservative members, zeroed in on the partisan nature of the legislation, which has not attracted any Republican support.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening blinds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For The People Act,” Manchin wrote.

“The truth, I would argue, is that voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen,” he added.

Manchin also said he “will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” which a number of leading Democrats have suggested in order to pass election reform.

He said he will “seek bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult and to develop the political bonds that end divisions and help unite the country we love.”

The House in March passed The For The People Act in a 220 to 210 vote. No House Republicans supported the measure, and one Democrat voted against the legislation.

The bill would require states to offer mail-in ballots, a minimum of 15 days of early voting and online and same-day voter registration. Additionally, it calls for the creation of independent commissions to draw congressional districts in an effort to put an end to partisan gerrymandering.

It would also provide additional resources to stave off foreign threats on elections, enable automatic voter registration, and would make Election Day a national holiday for federal workers.

The conversation surrounding election reform in Congress has increased in recent weeks, after a number of GOP-led state legislatures have passed restricting voting reform bills.

Manchin in the op-ed urged his colleagues to come together and pass election reform, while also calling for the John Lewis John LewisHow Democrats can keep the filibuster and advance voting rights GOP legislators seek to overhaul voter assistance rules Democratic divisions threaten Biden’s voting push MORE Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bipartisan election reform bill, to be updated and passed through regular order.

Manchin signaled in April that he would not support the election reform bill.

Without Manchin’s support for the bill and his opposition to nixing the filibuster, the likelihood of it passing through the Senate and landing on President Biden Joe BidenTrump touts record, blasts Dems in return to stage Trump demands China pay ‘reparations’ for role in coronavirus pandemic Lincoln Project co-founder: Trump’s words ‘will surely kill again’ MORE’s desk has narrowed.

The legislation appears unlikely to attract the bipartisan 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, or the 50 votes necessary to pass if the party decides to use the nuclear option.

