Antifa terrorists took responsibility for bombing the parking lot of a police station in Amsterdam last week. An anarchist terrorist group known as “Anarchism” posted a short video clip of the terror attack on Twitter.

“Anarchism” describes itself as the “local anarchist federation in so-called Iran & Afghanistan”. They appear to be an umbrella group, similar to “It’s Going Down” in North America.

According to their translated press release, the anarchist terror group known as “Revolutionary Resistance” placed a bomb in the parking lot of the Aliens Police station in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The group explained that they bombed the parking lot because it is used by “riot cop cars”. The police station was a target because it is “used by the state as a mean to repress and deport immigrants”.

Read the full release (translated):

Yesterday June 2 we put an explosion bomb at the parking of Aliens Police Station in Amsterdam As a third action of Revolutionary Resistance organization we used timer bomb to attack parking of police station that is also used as a parking for riot cop cars. This station is used by the state as a mean to repress and deport immigrants This is our solidarity action to return violence back to the state. We did it as an answer to the police violence against working class during the Covid-19 pandemic. We did it for the Sammy who was murdered by police last year. Last month almost every week there were shooting of unarmed people. This should not stay unanswered This is a part of our self defense. We will take revenge for everything We write this statement short to not give information to the cops. We will show our political stance in our actions Revolutionary Resistance

June 3, 2021

A short video of the aftermath was posted on Twitter:

Amsterdam, Netherlands: an underground anarchist organisation named “Revolutionary Resistance” put timer bomb at the police station of Aliens.

(this video was found accidentally in social media, which it show the police station of aliens burning down).https://t.co/mJkF41CZAt pic.twitter.com/Kx3tFwfiU8 — فدراسيون عصر آنارشيسم Federation of Anarchism Era (@asranarshism) June 3, 2021

See the short video clip:

The media appears to be silent about this attack.

As an aside, the afore-mentioned “It’s Going Down” openly states that the are attempting to “creat[ing] a material force which can seize territory”.

Watch this video from “It’s Going Down,” where they use similar language to their Iranian comrades, referring to to “North America” as “so-called North America.”

