Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, whose name is a tribute to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, as well as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple’s press secretary.

The baby was born on Friday at 11:40a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California and weighed 7 lbs, 11 oz., the statement said.

Both Meghan, 39, and the new baby are “healthy and well, and settling in at home.” The couple currently lives in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”

Lilibet Diana is Harry and Meghan’s second child, their first being their two-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in May, 2019.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the couple’s representative wrote.

The couple announced that they were expecting another child in February and revealed that the new baby would be a daughter the next month during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that produced several bombshells.

“A girl, you know, what more can you ask for?” Harry said during the interview. “But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Harry added that with two children, the couple is done growing their family.

“Done? Two is it?” Winfrey asked.

“Done,” Harry responded.

Relations between the British Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess have been chilly since the couple announced their split from Harry’s family in March of last year.

During the tell-all interview with Winfrey, Markle spoke about her struggles with suicidal ideation while living as a member of the royal family and accused unnamed royal insiders of racism towards her son Archie, saying some had expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.” Markle is half black.

“I took matters into my own hands,” Harry said of their decision to leave the royal family. “I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point. But I got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s and for Archie’s, as well.”

Harry and Winfrey have teamed up to film a documentary series on Apple TV+ called “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.

Markle and Prince Harry married three years ago on May 19, 2018 in a royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, Harry’s older brother, named his 6-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, also in honor of his late mother and the Queen.

