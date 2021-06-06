http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KaAsAPM_TdU/



Play video content

TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather tells TMZ Sports … Logan’s little bro is “probably” his next opponent, after he takes on Logan on Sunday.

… and why?? MONEY! MONEY! MONEY!

Check this out … 44-year-old Floyd says he expects to make between $50 and $100 MILLION for the 8 round exhibition against Logan and believes he can pull similar figures against Jake.

In fact, Floyd tells us he’s already raked in somewhere around $30 million for the Logan fight — and that’s in guaranteed cash before he even throws a punch.

Depending on the PPV numbers, Floyd says he can hit the 9-figure mark.

Floyd bragged that he changed the game with the first boxing/MMA crossover when he pulled $350 MILLION for the 2017 fight against Conor McGregor.

Regarding Logan, Floyd says he’s aware people think it’s a no-win situation for him … but he doesn’t care.

“To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re gonna be like ‘Aw man this wasn’t worth it.’ If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they’re gonna be like ‘Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds’. But, it is what it is. We’re gonna have some fun Sunday.”



Play video content



TMZSports.com

As for Floyd’s future, Mayweather says nothing is set in stone — but “After Logan, probably Jake. We don’t know. We will see.”

Floyd and Jake definitely don’t like each other — remember, Jake stole Floyd’s hat at a media event in May … and Floyd was so pissed, he threatened to kill the 24-year-old.



Play video content



@jakepaul/@ShowtimeBoxing

But, before that can happen, Jake is set to fight ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley … someone Floyd wants to sign to a boxing contract.

“I would love Tyron Woodley to come to Mayweather Promotions, well Mayweather Boxing gym — and I would love to sign Tyron Woodley so he can be fighting other fighters in the sport of boxing.”

“Not on a high, high level but on the same level as what Jake Paul is doing because Jake Paul is fighting a bunch of nobodies. So, why can’t Tyron Woodley do that and I sign him?!”

Floyd also says he wants to help train Tyron for the Jake fight.



Play video content



TMZSports.com

Could be great for both sides — Tyron recently told us he’s looking to book more serious boxing fights after he obliterates Jake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

